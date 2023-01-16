Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) posted a 23.48% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On January 13, 2023, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ADD) opened at $1.16, higher 6.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.24 and dropped to $1.11 before settling in for the closing price of $1.14. Price fluctuations for ADD have ranged from $0.65 to $35.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -18.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -251.40% at the time writing. With a float of $5.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.54 million.

The firm has a total of 52 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is 11.93%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -251.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 36.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ADD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -17.21

Technical Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Color Star Technology Co. Ltd., ADD], we can find that recorded value of 0.1 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s (ADD) raw stochastic average was set at 11.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 155.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8929, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.6680. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2634. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3167. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3934. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1334, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0567. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0034.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ADD) Key Stats

There are currently 6,544K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16,520 K according to its annual income of -77,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,183 K and its income totaled -2,144 K.