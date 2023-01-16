Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) is expecting 1.94% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE: CBU) stock priced at $63.93, down -0.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.86 and dropped to $63.37 before settling in for the closing price of $64.39. CBU’s price has ranged from $58.28 to $78.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 6.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 13.00%. With a float of $53.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.83 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2728 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Community Bank System Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 75.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 130,598. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $65.30, taking the stock ownership to the 39,506 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 29, when Company’s Director bought 180 for $66.37, making the entire transaction worth $11,947. This insider now owns 1,662 shares in total.

Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.9 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +29.87 while generating a return on equity of 9.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 8.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE: CBU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Community Bank System Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Community Bank System Inc. (CBU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.19 million, its volume of 0.2 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Community Bank System Inc.’s (CBU) raw stochastic average was set at 52.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $64.95 in the near term. At $65.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $66.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $61.97.

Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE: CBU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.46 billion, the company has a total of 53,734K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 633,660 K while annual income is 189,690 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 181,120 K while its latest quarter income was 48,690 K.