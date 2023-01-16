DURECT Corporation (DRRX) average volume reaches $40.82K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.90, soaring 9.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.83 and dropped to $6.90 before settling in for the closing price of $6.89. Within the past 52 weeks, DRRX’s price has moved between $3.16 and $9.70.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -124.20%. With a float of $22.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $227.77 million.

The firm has a total of 79 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of DURECT Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 43.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 8,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 9,412 shares at a rate of $0.85, taking the stock ownership to the 356,132 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director bought 71,531 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $60,794. This insider now owns 346,720 shares in total.

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -124.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 9.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) Trading Performance Indicators

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DURECT Corporation (DRRX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [DURECT Corporation, DRRX], we can find that recorded value of 96180.0 was better than the volume posted last year of 88556.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, DURECT Corporation’s (DRRX) raw stochastic average was set at 74.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.35. The third major resistance level sits at $8.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.09.

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 156.98 million based on 22,786K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,980 K and income totals -36,270 K. The company made 11,980 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,470 K in sales during its previous quarter.