EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX) with a beta value of 0.82 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On January 13, 2023, EMX Royalty Corporation (AMEX: EMX) opened at $2.04, higher 4.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.12 and dropped to $2.01 before settling in for the closing price of $2.03. Price fluctuations for EMX have ranged from $1.57 to $2.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 33.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -364.90% at the time writing. With a float of $78.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.09 million.

The firm has a total of 40 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -237.39, operating margin of -488.46, and the pretax margin is -983.06.

EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of EMX Royalty Corporation is 28.91%, while institutional ownership is 8.74%.

EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -795.00 while generating a return on equity of -25.13.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -364.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

EMX Royalty Corporation (AMEX: EMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07

Technical Analysis of EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [EMX Royalty Corporation, EMX], we can find that recorded value of 0.25 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, EMX Royalty Corporation’s (EMX) raw stochastic average was set at 98.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.19. The third major resistance level sits at $2.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.93.

EMX Royalty Corporation (AMEX: EMX) Key Stats

There are currently 110,664K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 296.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,530 K according to its annual income of -23,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,150 K and its income totaled -12,520 K.