Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) posted a 6.56% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

January 13, 2023, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) trading session started at the price of $42.05, that was 0.61% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.79 and dropped to $41.98 before settling in for the closing price of $42.47. A 52-week range for AQUA has been $30.44 – $48.05.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 6.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 40.30%. With a float of $120.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.64 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.99, operating margin of +7.79, and the pretax margin is +3.99.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 3,950,900. In this transaction Director of this company sold 87,641 shares at a rate of $45.08, taking the stock ownership to the 23,765 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s Director sold 37,359 for $45.01, making the entire transaction worth $1,681,402. This insider now owns 23,765 shares in total.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.23) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +4.16 while generating a return on equity of 11.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 96.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.47 million, its volume of 0.46 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.33.

During the past 100 days, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s (AQUA) raw stochastic average was set at 80.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $43.02 in the near term. At $43.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $43.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $41.40.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) Key Stats

There are 121,894K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.18 billion. As of now, sales total 1,737 M while income totals 72,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 504,750 K while its last quarter net income were 41,320 K.