Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) is 46.20% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX: FURY) stock priced at $0.53, up 8.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.57 and dropped to $0.53 before settling in for the closing price of $0.53. FURY’s price has ranged from $0.34 to $0.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -4.80%. With a float of $133.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.47 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10 employees.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Fury Gold Mines Limited is 4.27%, while institutional ownership is 12.53%.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -10.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX: FURY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Fury Gold Mines Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23

Technical Analysis of Fury Gold Mines Limited (FURY)

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX: FURY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.15 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Fury Gold Mines Limited’s (FURY) raw stochastic average was set at 94.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3976, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4801. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5916 in the near term. At $0.6082, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6414. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5418, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5086. The third support level lies at $0.4920 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AMEX: FURY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 97.60 million, the company has a total of 139,471K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -13,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -12,280 K.