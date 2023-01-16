GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 127,998 K

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) stock priced at $6.04, up 4.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.5499 and dropped to $5.96 before settling in for the closing price of $6.04. GCT’s price has ranged from $4.14 to $62.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -30.70%. With a float of $22.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.24 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 694 workers is very important to gauge.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of GigaCloud Technology Inc. is 28.23%, while institutional ownership is 25.60%.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT)

The latest stats from [GigaCloud Technology Inc., GCT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.13 million was inferior to 0.17 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s (GCT) raw stochastic average was set at 6.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.86. The third major resistance level sits at $7.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.40.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 245.70 million, the company has a total of 40,244K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 414,197 K while annual income is 29,257 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 127,998 K while its latest quarter income was 657 K.