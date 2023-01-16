Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) 20 Days SMA touches 5.00%: The odds favor the bear

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.28, soaring 2.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.40 and dropped to $6.1601 before settling in for the closing price of $6.27. Within the past 52 weeks, GLDD’s price has moved between $5.41 and $15.40.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 2.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -25.70%. With a float of $64.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 413 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.20, operating margin of +12.64, and the pretax margin is +8.65.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Engineering & Construction industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 96.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05, was worth 96,540. In this transaction CEO & President of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $9.65, taking the stock ownership to the 1,003,630 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 17,700 for $14.12, making the entire transaction worth $249,938. This insider now owns 245,866 shares in total.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.17) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +6.81 while generating a return on equity of 13.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -13.00% during the next five years compared to 142.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) Trading Performance Indicators

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD)

Looking closely at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.5 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s (GLDD) raw stochastic average was set at 19.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.38. However, in the short run, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.48. Second resistance stands at $6.56. The third major resistance level sits at $6.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.00.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 414.91 million based on 66,170K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 726,150 K and income totals 49,430 K. The company made 158,350 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,910 K in sales during its previous quarter.