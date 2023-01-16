Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) last year’s performance of -86.08% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On January 13, 2023, Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) opened at $1.32, higher 5.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.48 and dropped to $1.30 before settling in for the closing price of $1.34. Price fluctuations for ISPO have ranged from $0.96 to $108.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -61.10% at the time writing. With a float of $50.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.19 million.

The firm has a total of 782 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Inspirato Incorporated is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 55.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 103,597. In this transaction President of this company bought 36,000 shares at a rate of $2.88, taking the stock ownership to the 218,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 73,466 for $3.48, making the entire transaction worth $255,316. This insider now owns 860,249 shares in total.

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.24) by $0.18. This company achieved a return on equity of -3.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -61.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Inspirato Incorporated, ISPO], we can find that recorded value of 0.26 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Inspirato Incorporated’s (ISPO) raw stochastic average was set at 17.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6189, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.7173. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4933. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5767. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2167. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1333.

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) Key Stats

There are currently 124,070K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 166.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 165,590 K according to its annual income of -4,880 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 93,130 K and its income totaled -3,110 K.