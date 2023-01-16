Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) posted a 11.73% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE: IBP) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $98.28, soaring 4.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $103.955 and dropped to $98.28 before settling in for the closing price of $99.49. Within the past 52 weeks, IBP’s price has moved between $69.44 and $125.12.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 17.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 22.50%. With a float of $23.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.48 million.

The firm has a total of 9500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.93, operating margin of +9.42, and the pretax margin is +7.90.

Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Building Products & Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Installed Building Products Inc. is 18.97%, while institutional ownership is 83.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 251,716. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,491 shares at a rate of $101.05, taking the stock ownership to the 8,669 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s Director bought 513 for $97.30, making the entire transaction worth $49,915. This insider now owns 24,549 shares in total.

Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.94) by $0.54. This company achieved a net margin of +6.03 while generating a return on equity of 32.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.20% during the next five years compared to 26.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE: IBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.34, a number that is poised to hit 2.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Installed Building Products Inc., IBP], we can find that recorded value of 0.28 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.46.

During the past 100 days, Installed Building Products Inc.’s (IBP) raw stochastic average was set at 98.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $86.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $105.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $107.62. The third major resistance level sits at $111.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $99.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $96.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $94.26.

Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE: IBP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.85 billion based on 28,603K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,969 M and income totals 118,760 K. The company made 719,110 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 60,980 K in sales during its previous quarter.