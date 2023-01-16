Investors finally get a glimpse of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) volume hitting the figure of 0.25 million.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.59, plunging -6.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.61 and dropped to $1.41 before settling in for the closing price of $1.56. Within the past 52 weeks, BCLI’s price has moved between $1.09 and $4.70.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 36.60%. With a float of $28.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.49 million.

In an organization with 43 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 22.70%, while institutional ownership is 10.70%.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -89.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.38 million. That was better than the volume of 0.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s (BCLI) raw stochastic average was set at 10.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 139.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8342, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8910. However, in the short run, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5767. Second resistance stands at $1.6933. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2933. The third support level lies at $1.1767 if the price breaches the second support level.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 57.00 million based on 36,542K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -24,460 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,858 K in sales during its previous quarter.