Investors finally get a glimpse of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) volume hitting the figure of 0.62 million.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $0.92, down -15.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.01 and dropped to $0.736 before settling in for the closing price of $1.02. Over the past 52 weeks, DUO has traded in a range of $0.60-$8.62.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -8.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -424.00%. With a float of $5.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.25 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 604 workers is very important to gauge.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is 10.03%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported -$3.69 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $2.09) by -$5.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -424.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s (DUO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -388.98

Technical Analysis of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO)

The latest stats from [Fangdd Network Group Ltd., DUO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.22 million was superior to 0.17 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s (DUO) raw stochastic average was set at 15.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 174.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0499, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1070. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0013. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1427. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2753. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7273, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5947. The third support level lies at $0.4533 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.40 million has total of 5,460K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 147,880 K in contrast with the sum of -193,770 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 80,705 K and last quarter income was -600,224 K.