Investors finally get a glimpse of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) volume hitting the figure of 0.15 million.

On January 13, 2023, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) opened at $0.5425, higher 4.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.58 and dropped to $0.5301 before settling in for the closing price of $0.55. Price fluctuations for CNET have ranged from $0.28 to $1.26 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 6.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 65.50% at the time writing. With a float of $28.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.83 million.

In an organization with 85 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.57, operating margin of -28.71, and the pretax margin is -5.31.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is 19.04%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -5.82 while generating a return on equity of -16.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 31.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18

Technical Analysis of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.2 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s (CNET) raw stochastic average was set at 21.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6247, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6413. However, in the short run, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5893. Second resistance stands at $0.6096. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6392. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5394, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5098. The third support level lies at $0.4895 if the price breaches the second support level.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) Key Stats

There are currently 35,828K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 47,330 K according to its annual income of -2,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,220 K and its income totaled -2,840 K.