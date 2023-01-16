Investors must take note of CDW Corporation’s (CDW) performance last week, which was 6.35%.

On January 13, 2023, CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) opened at $192.01, higher 0.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $195.295 and dropped to $192.00 before settling in for the closing price of $193.39. Price fluctuations for CDW have ranged from $147.91 to $199.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 8.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 29.20% at the time writing. With a float of $134.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.14, operating margin of +7.08, and the pretax margin is +6.23.

CDW Corporation (CDW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CDW Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 06, was worth 250,602. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 1,475 shares at a rate of $169.90, taking the stock ownership to the 16,313 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06, when Company’s insider bought 2,900 for $169.36, making the entire transaction worth $491,150. This insider now owns 50,131 shares in total.

CDW Corporation (CDW) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.42) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +4.75 while generating a return on equity of 98.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.33% during the next five years compared to 22.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CDW Corporation (CDW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.61, a number that is poised to hit 2.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CDW Corporation (CDW)

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) saw its 5-day average volume 0.56 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.01.

During the past 100 days, CDW Corporation’s (CDW) raw stochastic average was set at 95.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $183.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $172.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $196.10 in the near term. At $197.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $199.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $192.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $190.75. The third support level lies at $189.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) Key Stats

There are currently 135,391K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 26.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20,821 M according to its annual income of 988,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,216 M and its income totaled 297,800 K.