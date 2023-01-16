Investors must take note of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s (CPS) performance last week, which was 8.47%.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.26, plunging -13.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.49 and dropped to $11.55 before settling in for the closing price of $14.26. Within the past 52 weeks, CPS’s price has moved between $3.53 and $27.35.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -7.70% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -19.70%. With a float of $16.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.22 million.

In an organization with 22600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.37, operating margin of -6.38, and the pretax margin is -12.42.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is 2.56%, while institutional ownership is 70.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 16,290. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $5.43, taking the stock ownership to the 9,965 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s insider bought 2,250 for $8.65, making the entire transaction worth $19,462. This insider now owns 3,677 shares in total.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$3.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$3.48) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -13.85 while generating a return on equity of -69.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.50% during the next five years compared to -35.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -13.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.4 million. That was better than the volume of 0.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s (CPS) raw stochastic average was set at 75.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.92. However, in the short run, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.01. Second resistance stands at $15.72. The third major resistance level sits at $16.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.84. The third support level lies at $8.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 244.03 million based on 17,108K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,330 M and income totals -322,840 K. The company made 657,150 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -32,690 K in sales during its previous quarter.