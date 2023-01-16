Investors must take note of Innovative Eyewear Inc.’s (LUCY) performance last week, which was 2.82%.

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) stock priced at $1.20, up 6.25% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.2999 and dropped to $1.1302 before settling in for the closing price of $1.20. LUCY’s price has ranged from $0.70 to $7.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -322.40%. With a float of $2.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.67 million.

In an organization with 9 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.47, operating margin of -464.05, and the pretax margin is -469.76.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Innovative Eyewear Inc. is 67.40%, while institutional ownership is 2.90%.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -469.76.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -322.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Innovative Eyewear Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78

Technical Analysis of Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 89600.0. That was inferior than the volume of 0.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Innovative Eyewear Inc.’s (LUCY) raw stochastic average was set at 16.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 185.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 148.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Innovative Eyewear Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3399. Second resistance stands at $1.4047. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5096. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1702, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0653. The third support level lies at $1.0005 if the price breaches the second support level.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.80 million, the company has a total of 7,307K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 690 K while annual income is -3,240 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 150 K while its latest quarter income was -1,400 K.