Investors must take note of Newtek Business Services Corp.’s (NEWT) performance last week, which was 15.91%.

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: NEWT) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $17.42, soaring 4.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.476 and dropped to $17.3589 before settling in for the closing price of $17.42. Within the past 52 weeks, NEWT’s price has moved between $14.75 and $28.45.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 20.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 132.20%. With a float of $23.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 104 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.48, operating margin of +66.00, and the pretax margin is +52.28.

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Newtek Business Services Corp. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 15.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 101,636. In this transaction Chairman & CEO of this company bought 4,200 shares at a rate of $24.20, taking the stock ownership to the 988,016 shares.

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.72) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +52.28 while generating a return on equity of 22.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 132.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: NEWT) Trading Performance Indicators

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT)

The latest stats from [Newtek Business Services Corp., NEWT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.26 million was superior to 0.23 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, Newtek Business Services Corp.’s (NEWT) raw stochastic average was set at 46.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.13. The third major resistance level sits at $19.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.90. The third support level lies at $16.44 if the price breaches the second support level.

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: NEWT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 425.57 million based on 24,425K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 108,490 K and income totals 84,140 K. The company made 23,580 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 11,360 K in sales during its previous quarter.