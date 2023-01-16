Investors must take note of Salem Media Group Inc.’s (SALM) performance last week, which was 7.56%.

On January 13, 2023, Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) opened at $1.24, higher 4.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.2982 and dropped to $1.2101 before settling in for the closing price of $1.22. Price fluctuations for SALM have ranged from $1.00 to $4.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -1.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 175.10% at the time writing. With a float of $11.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.22 million.

In an organization with 1079 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.53, operating margin of +9.76, and the pretax margin is +15.78.

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Salem Media Group Inc. is 45.92%, while institutional ownership is 16.80%.

Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +16.08 while generating a return on equity of 26.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 175.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 34.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Salem Media Group Inc. (SALM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 34540.0. That was inferior than the volume of 39856.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Salem Media Group Inc.’s (SALM) raw stochastic average was set at 16.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2631, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1241. However, in the short run, Salem Media Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3154. Second resistance stands at $1.3509. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4035. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2273, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1747. The third support level lies at $1.1392 if the price breaches the second support level.

Salem Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) Key Stats

There are currently 27,215K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 33.20 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 258,250 K according to its annual income of 41,510 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 66,860 K and its income totaled -11,890 K.