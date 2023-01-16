Investors must take note of Viomi Technology Co. Ltd’s (VIOT) performance last week, which was 2.94%.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $1.30, up 8.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.42 and dropped to $1.29 before settling in for the closing price of $1.29. Over the past 52 weeks, VIOT has traded in a range of $0.70-$2.35.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 76.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -50.10%. With a float of $34.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.31 million.

In an organization with 1470 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.59, operating margin of +0.71, and the pretax margin is +1.78.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. The insider ownership of Viomi Technology Co. Ltd is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 4.80%.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.28) by -$0.37. This company achieved a net margin of +1.67 while generating a return on equity of 5.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -50.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Viomi Technology Co. Ltd’s (VIOT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32

Technical Analysis of Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.12 million. That was better than the volume of 0.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Viomi Technology Co. Ltd’s (VIOT) raw stochastic average was set at 81.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0359, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3413. However, in the short run, Viomi Technology Co. Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4500. Second resistance stands at $1.5000. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2400. The third support level lies at $1.1900 if the price breaches the second support level.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 45.21 million has total of 69,577K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 832,290 K in contrast with the sum of 13,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 96,410 K and last quarter income was -11,190 K.