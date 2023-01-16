iPower Inc. (IPW) volume exceeds 0.63 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $0.483, up 50.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.84 and dropped to $0.4749 before settling in for the closing price of $0.51. Over the past 52 weeks, IPW has traded in a range of $0.35-$2.35.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 248.70%. With a float of $13.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.67 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 80 employees.

iPower Inc. (IPW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of iPower Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%.

iPower Inc. (IPW) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0) by -$0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 248.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at iPower Inc.’s (IPW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of iPower Inc. (IPW)

Looking closely at iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW), its last 5-days average volume was 0.14 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 87956.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, iPower Inc.’s (IPW) raw stochastic average was set at 50.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 227.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 143.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4813, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9612. However, in the short run, iPower Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9150. Second resistance stands at $1.0601. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2801. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5499, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3299. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1848.

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.10 million has total of 29,572K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 79,420 K in contrast with the sum of 1,520 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 26,020 K and last quarter income was -4,180 K.