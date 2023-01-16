Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) volume exceeds 0.17 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $0.6472, up 8.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.74 and dropped to $0.62 before settling in for the closing price of $0.62. Over the past 52 weeks, KSPN has traded in a range of $0.45-$10.92.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -16.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -55.90%. With a float of $2.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.87 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 141 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Kaspien Holdings Inc. is 25.12%, while institutional ownership is 18.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 18,395. In this transaction Director of this company sold 33,616 shares at a rate of $0.55, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Director sold 47,000 for $0.67, making the entire transaction worth $31,490. This insider now owns 16,000 shares in total.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.3) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -29.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s (KSPN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.64

Technical Analysis of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 93556.0, its volume of 95660.0 showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s (KSPN) raw stochastic average was set at 7.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 132.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7553, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7643. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7357 in the near term. At $0.7978, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8557. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6157, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5578. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4957.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.10 million has total of 4,965K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 143,710 K in contrast with the sum of -8,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 29,150 K and last quarter income was -3,560 K.

