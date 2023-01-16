Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS) is expecting -22.15% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

January 13, 2023, Kura Sushi USA Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) trading session started at the price of $54.24, that was 5.76% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.39 and dropped to $54.24 before settling in for the closing price of $54.33. A 52-week range for KRUS has been $30.95 – $96.60.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 30.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 93.50%. With a float of $4.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.79 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.26, operating margin of -0.53, and the pretax margin is -0.49.

Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Kura Sushi USA Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Kura Sushi USA Inc. is 52.69%, while institutional ownership is 56.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 19, was worth 17,913. In this transaction Director of this company bought 350 shares at a rate of $51.18, taking the stock ownership to the 350 shares.

Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 5/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.1) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -0.54 while generating a return on equity of -0.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.34 million, its volume of 0.3 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.13.

During the past 100 days, Kura Sushi USA Inc.’s (KRUS) raw stochastic average was set at 40.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 129.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $59.15 in the near term. At $60.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $63.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $50.85.

Kura Sushi USA Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) Key Stats

There are 9,789K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 532.08 million. As of now, sales total 141,090 K while income totals -760 K. Its latest quarter income was 39,320 K while its last quarter net income were -2,090 K.