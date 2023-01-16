Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) average volume reaches $554.77K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $101.22, up 0.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $102.38 and dropped to $100.34 before settling in for the closing price of $101.98. Over the past 52 weeks, LAMR has traded in a range of $80.85-$119.31.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 3.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 58.80%. With a float of $86.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.58 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3350 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.82, operating margin of +29.04, and the pretax margin is +22.23.

Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Lamar Advertising Company is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 96.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28, was worth 216,938. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,200 shares at a rate of $98.61, taking the stock ownership to the 39,671 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 25, when Company’s Director sold 4,000 for $100.00, making the entire transaction worth $400,000. This insider now owns 5,114 shares in total.

Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.27) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +21.71 while generating a return on equity of 32.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to 4.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lamar Advertising Company’s (LAMR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 99.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.88, a number that is poised to hit 1.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR)

Looking closely at Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.59 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.62.

During the past 100 days, Lamar Advertising Company’s (LAMR) raw stochastic average was set at 96.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.63. However, in the short run, Lamar Advertising Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $102.87. Second resistance stands at $103.65. The third major resistance level sits at $104.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $100.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $99.57. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $98.79.

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.37 billion has total of 101,684K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,787 M in contrast with the sum of 388,090 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 527,390 K and last quarter income was 146,190 K.