Last month’s performance of 33.33% for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) stock priced at $0.6162, down -6.71% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6162 and dropped to $0.54 before settling in for the closing price of $0.60. GROV’s price has ranged from $0.18 to $12.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -88.10%. With a float of $60.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $166.22 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 900 employees.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 25.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 10,800. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.54, taking the stock ownership to the 8,783,986 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 05, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $0.59, making the entire transaction worth $58,740. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV)

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) saw its 5-day average volume 1.17 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s (GROV) raw stochastic average was set at 5.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 135.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 161.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6554, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.8507. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6041 in the near term. At $0.6483, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6803. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5279, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4959. The third support level lies at $0.4517 if the price breaches the second support level.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 100.20 million, the company has a total of 166,999K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 383,685 K while annual income is 2,700 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 77,730 K while its latest quarter income was 7,660 K.