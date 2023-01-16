Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Last month’s performance of 44.76% for Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) is certainly impressive

Company News

On January 13, 2023, Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) opened at $1.51, lower -0.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.6599 and dropped to $1.4801 before settling in for the closing price of $1.53. Price fluctuations for RCON have ranged from $0.50 to $1.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 6.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 277.20% at the time writing. With a float of $32.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.88 million.

In an organization with 188 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.19, operating margin of -98.25, and the pretax margin is +111.80.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Recon Technology Ltd. is 53.60%, while institutional ownership is 6.80%.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +114.10 while generating a return on equity of 27.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 277.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.44 and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.91 million. That was better than the volume of 0.62 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Recon Technology Ltd.’s (RCON) raw stochastic average was set at 87.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1011, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8583. However, in the short run, Recon Technology Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6266. Second resistance stands at $1.7331. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8064. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4468, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3735. The third support level lies at $1.2670 if the price breaches the second support level.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Key Stats

There are currently 29,701K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 51.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,510 K according to its annual income of 14,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,598 K and its income totaled -16,953 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

Schmitt Industries Inc. (SMIT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -48.85% last month.

Shaun Noe -
Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.3967, soaring 10.39% from the previous trading...
Read more

iStar Inc. (STAR) last year’s performance of -55.00% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
January 13, 2023, iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) trading session started at the price of $8.30, that was 1.65% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 24,950 K

Shaun Noe -
On January 13, 2023, Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DGHI) opened at $0.72, higher 10.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.