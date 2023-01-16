Last month’s performance of 44.76% for Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) is certainly impressive

On January 13, 2023, Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) opened at $1.51, lower -0.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.6599 and dropped to $1.4801 before settling in for the closing price of $1.53. Price fluctuations for RCON have ranged from $0.50 to $1.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 6.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 277.20% at the time writing. With a float of $32.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.88 million.

In an organization with 188 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.19, operating margin of -98.25, and the pretax margin is +111.80.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Recon Technology Ltd. is 53.60%, while institutional ownership is 6.80%.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +114.10 while generating a return on equity of 27.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 277.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.44 and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.91 million. That was better than the volume of 0.62 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Recon Technology Ltd.’s (RCON) raw stochastic average was set at 87.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1011, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8583. However, in the short run, Recon Technology Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6266. Second resistance stands at $1.7331. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8064. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4468, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3735. The third support level lies at $1.2670 if the price breaches the second support level.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Key Stats

There are currently 29,701K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 51.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,510 K according to its annual income of 14,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,598 K and its income totaled -16,953 K.