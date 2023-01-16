Last month’s performance of 7.19% for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) is certainly impressive

On January 13, 2023, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE: AMR) opened at $150.60, higher 3.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $158.33 and dropped to $149.28 before settling in for the closing price of $151.42. Price fluctuations for AMR have ranged from $54.13 to $180.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 11.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 215.20% at the time writing. With a float of $13.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.12 million.

In an organization with 3620 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.00, operating margin of +16.60, and the pretax margin is +12.86.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Coking Coal industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 75.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 24, was worth 2,500,222. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $166.68, taking the stock ownership to the 75,739 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s Director sold 4,000 for $145.38, making the entire transaction worth $581,520. This insider now owns 4,567 shares in total.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $30.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $30.8) by -$0.77. This company achieved a net margin of +12.70 while generating a return on equity of 76.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 15.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 215.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE: AMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 78.07, a number that is poised to hit 17.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 35.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.2 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.23 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.02.

During the past 100 days, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc.’s (AMR) raw stochastic average was set at 63.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $156.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $148.99. However, in the short run, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $160.27. Second resistance stands at $163.83. The third major resistance level sits at $169.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $151.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $145.73. The third support level lies at $142.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE: AMR) Key Stats

There are currently 15,944K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,259 M according to its annual income of 288,790 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 869,770 K and its income totaled 252,820 K.