Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 12.24%

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $0.66, up 10.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7199 and dropped to $0.62 before settling in for the closing price of $0.65. Over the past 52 weeks, LFLY has traded in a range of $0.46-$11.58.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -210.10%. With a float of $28.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.58 million.

In an organization with 236 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers Industry. The insider ownership of Leafly Holdings Inc. is 24.00%, while institutional ownership is 17.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 2,317. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 4,967 shares at a rate of $0.47, taking the stock ownership to the 191,817 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 28, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 251 for $0.47, making the entire transaction worth $117. This insider now owns 36,487 shares in total.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by $0.49. This company achieved a return on equity of -5.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -210.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Leafly Holdings Inc.’s (LFLY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.17 million. That was better than the volume of 0.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Leafly Holdings Inc.’s (LFLY) raw stochastic average was set at 16.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 152.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 126.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7059, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.9029. However, in the short run, Leafly Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7508. Second resistance stands at $0.7853. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8507. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6509, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5855. The third support level lies at $0.5510 if the price breaches the second support level.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 25.91 million has total of 40,036K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -5,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,780 K and last quarter income was 15,450 K.