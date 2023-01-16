Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Arteris Inc. (AIP) to new highs

January 13, 2023, Arteris Inc. (NASDAQ: AIP) trading session started at the price of $4.94, that was 4.46% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.25 and dropped to $4.90 before settling in for the closing price of $4.93. A 52-week range for AIP has been $3.27 – $20.63.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 32.10%. With a float of $18.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.84 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 234 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.53, operating margin of -57.48, and the pretax margin is -59.01.

Arteris Inc. (AIP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Arteris Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Arteris Inc. is 4.30%, while institutional ownership is 26.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 39,713. In this transaction VP and Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 9,257 shares at a rate of $4.29, taking the stock ownership to the 283,006 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 05, when Company’s VP and General Counsel sold 446 for $4.55, making the entire transaction worth $2,029. This insider now owns 8,187 shares in total.

Arteris Inc. (AIP) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.12) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -61.76 while generating a return on equity of -100.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arteris Inc. (NASDAQ: AIP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Arteris Inc. (AIP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arteris Inc. (AIP)

Looking closely at Arteris Inc. (NASDAQ: AIP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.1 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 93211.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Arteris Inc.’s (AIP) raw stochastic average was set at 40.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.55. However, in the short run, Arteris Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.30. Second resistance stands at $5.45. The third major resistance level sits at $5.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.60.

Arteris Inc. (NASDAQ: AIP) Key Stats

There are 33,425K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 164.80 million. As of now, sales total 37,860 K while income totals -23,380 K. Its latest quarter income was 12,600 K while its last quarter net income were -7,680 K.