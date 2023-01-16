Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) to new highs

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.7261, soaring 19.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.065 and dropped to $1.7261 before settling in for the closing price of $1.71. Within the past 52 weeks, BQ’s price has moved between $1.00 and $4.80.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -47.20%. With a float of $12.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.28 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 417 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.46, operating margin of -11.68, and the pretax margin is -11.36.

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.35) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -10.82 while generating a return on equity of -30.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.68

Technical Analysis of Boqii Holding Limited (BQ)

Looking closely at Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ), its last 5-days average volume was 79700.0, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 49033.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Boqii Holding Limited’s (BQ) raw stochastic average was set at 98.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.68. However, in the short run, Boqii Holding Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.17. Second resistance stands at $2.29. The third major resistance level sits at $2.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.49.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 26.10 million based on 15,285K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 187,150 K and income totals -20,260 K. The company made 35,850 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,270 K in sales during its previous quarter.