Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) to new highs

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) stock priced at $7.375, down -0.54% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.46 and dropped to $7.32 before settling in for the closing price of $7.39. ELP’s price has ranged from $5.21 to $7.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1.70%. With a float of $277.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.74 billion.

The firm has a total of 5902 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.01, operating margin of +15.53, and the pretax margin is +19.81.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is 55.60%, while institutional ownership is 10.10%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.69 while generating a return on equity of 18.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06 and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, ELP], we can find that recorded value of 0.45 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s (ELP) raw stochastic average was set at 64.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.52. The third major resistance level sits at $7.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.15.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.94 billion, the company has a total of 547,311K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,444 M while annual income is 917,710 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,455 M while its latest quarter income was 362,912 K.