Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) to new highs

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.96, soaring 1.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.11 and dropped to $8.905 before settling in for the closing price of $8.99. Within the past 52 weeks, SXC’s price has moved between $5.72 and $9.82.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 128.80%. With a float of $82.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.90 million.

The firm has a total of 279 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.96, operating margin of +9.72, and the pretax margin is +4.61.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Coking Coal industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SunCoke Energy Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.60%.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.24) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +2.98 while generating a return on equity of 8.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 128.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 18.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) Trading Performance Indicators

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SunCoke Energy Inc., SXC], we can find that recorded value of 0.57 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, SunCoke Energy Inc.’s (SXC) raw stochastic average was set at 99.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.24. The third major resistance level sits at $9.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.83. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.76.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 749.84 million based on 83,402K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,456 M and income totals 43,400 K. The company made 516,800 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 41,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.