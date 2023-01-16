Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) is 41.08% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On January 13, 2023, Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) opened at $1.01, lower -6.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.01 and dropped to $0.90 before settling in for the closing price of $1.05. Price fluctuations for LIZI have ranged from $0.38 to $2.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 52.00% at the time writing. With a float of $28.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.03 million.

In an organization with 754 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.11, operating margin of -6.54, and the pretax margin is -5.99.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lizhi Inc. is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 20.90%.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -6.00 while generating a return on equity of -59.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lizhi Inc. (LIZI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.18 and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lizhi Inc. (LIZI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.66 million. That was better than the volume of 0.58 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Lizhi Inc.’s (LIZI) raw stochastic average was set at 72.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 164.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 122.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7040, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9597. However, in the short run, Lizhi Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0255. Second resistance stands at $1.0727. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1355. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9155, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8527. The third support level lies at $0.8055 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) Key Stats

There are currently 50,718K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 41.91 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 332,600 K according to its annual income of -19,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 79,460 K and its income totaled 2,790 K.