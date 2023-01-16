Search
Shaun Noe
Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) kicked off at the price of $7.70: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Company News

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.56, soaring 1.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.74 and dropped to $7.42 before settling in for the closing price of $7.61. Within the past 52 weeks, LOMA’s price has moved between $4.45 and $7.69.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -29.40%. With a float of $50.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.08 million.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.05) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.20% during the next five years compared to 75.09% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.41 million, its volume of 0.6 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s (LOMA) raw stochastic average was set at 97.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.82 in the near term. At $7.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.18.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.73 billion based on 117,080K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 773,520 K and income totals 69,150 K. The company made 251,170 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -89,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.

