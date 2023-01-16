MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) posted a -5.85% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $1.55, up 6.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.6676 and dropped to $1.49 before settling in for the closing price of $1.51. Over the past 52 weeks, MDIA has traded in a range of $1.01-$6.72.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 70.00%. With a float of $18.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.97 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 192 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.95, operating margin of +9.75, and the pretax margin is -10.31.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of MediaCo Holding Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 86.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 12, was worth 3,906. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,604 shares at a rate of $1.50, taking the stock ownership to the 447,543 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 11, when Company’s Director sold 4,600 for $1.50, making the entire transaction worth $6,900. This insider now owns 450,147 shares in total.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -10.96.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MediaCo Holding Inc.’s (MDIA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.81

Technical Analysis of MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA)

Looking closely at MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA), its last 5-days average volume was 55820.0, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, MediaCo Holding Inc.’s (MDIA) raw stochastic average was set at 23.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 109.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2983, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3138. However, in the short run, MediaCo Holding Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6884. Second resistance stands at $1.7668. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8660. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5108, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4116. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3332.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 37.71 million has total of 21,436K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 55,490 K in contrast with the sum of -6,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,830 K and last quarter income was -2,650 K.