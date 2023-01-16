Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 5,141 M

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) on January 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $99.45, soaring 0.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $102.13 and dropped to $99.45 before settling in for the closing price of $100.92. Within the past 52 weeks, MTH’s price has moved between $62.51 and $117.54.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 11.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 75.30%. With a float of $35.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.57 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1773 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.80, operating margin of +18.72, and the pretax margin is +18.57.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Residential Construction industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Meritage Homes Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 99.02%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 157,580. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $78.79, taking the stock ownership to the 5,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s SVP – Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,000 for $87.92, making the entire transaction worth $87,920. This insider now owns 1,443 shares in total.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $7.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $6.45) by $0.65. This company achieved a net margin of +14.34 while generating a return on equity of 27.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 25.90, a number that is poised to hit 7.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH)

The latest stats from [Meritage Homes Corporation, MTH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.36 million was inferior to 0.37 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.84.

During the past 100 days, Meritage Homes Corporation’s (MTH) raw stochastic average was set at 97.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $87.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $102.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $103.55. The third major resistance level sits at $104.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $99.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $98.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $96.93.

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.69 billion based on 36,571K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,141 M and income totals 737,440 K. The company made 1,584 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 262,490 K in sales during its previous quarter.