National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) average volume reaches $1.03M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) stock priced at $47.58, down -1.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.88 and dropped to $47.4201 before settling in for the closing price of $48.04. NNN’s price has ranged from $38.05 to $48.76 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 6.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 23.50%. With a float of $177.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $178.73 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 72 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.84, operating margin of +61.67, and the pretax margin is +39.94.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The insider ownership of National Retail Properties Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 505,591. In this transaction EVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 10,520 shares at a rate of $48.06, taking the stock ownership to the 203,717 shares.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.5 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +39.94 while generating a return on equity of 7.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.79% during the next five years compared to 1.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are National Retail Properties Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN)

Looking closely at National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.93 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, National Retail Properties Inc.’s (NNN) raw stochastic average was set at 93.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.33. However, in the short run, National Retail Properties Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $47.82. Second resistance stands at $48.08. The third major resistance level sits at $48.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $46.90.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.59 billion, the company has a total of 178,733K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 726,410 K while annual income is 290,110 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 193,470 K while its latest quarter income was 88,420 K.