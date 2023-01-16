New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) kicked off at the price of $51.09: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $50.99, down -0.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.265 and dropped to $50.51 before settling in for the closing price of $51.15. Over the past 52 weeks, NJR has traded in a range of $37.79-$51.53.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 5.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 133.40%. With a float of $95.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.23 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1288 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.62, operating margin of +13.62, and the pretax margin is +11.77.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas Industry. The insider ownership of New Jersey Resources Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 77.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 147,473. In this transaction Senior VP and COO, NJNG of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $49.16, taking the stock ownership to the 40,169 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Senior VP and COO, NJNG sold 2,690 for $45.25, making the entire transaction worth $121,722. This insider now owns 36,016 shares in total.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +9.43 while generating a return on equity of 15.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 133.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 13.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at New Jersey Resources Corporation’s (NJR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 100.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR)

Looking closely at New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.37 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, New Jersey Resources Corporation’s (NJR) raw stochastic average was set at 96.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.30. However, in the short run, New Jersey Resources Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $51.40. Second resistance stands at $51.71. The third major resistance level sits at $52.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $49.89.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.93 billion has total of 96,430K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,906 M in contrast with the sum of 274,920 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 765,490 K and last quarter income was 54,520 K.