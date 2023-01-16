No matter how cynical the overall market is, City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) performance over the last week is recorded 11.14%

City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: CIO) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $9.04, up 3.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.45 and dropped to $8.90 before settling in for the closing price of $9.10. Over the past 52 weeks, CIO has traded in a range of $8.03-$20.23.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 17.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -95.10%. With a float of $38.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.70, operating margin of +20.26, and the pretax margin is +295.83.

City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of City Office REIT Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 78.90%.

City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +295.29 while generating a return on equity of 75.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 143.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: CIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at City Office REIT Inc.’s (CIO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of City Office REIT Inc. (CIO)

Looking closely at City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: CIO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.43 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, City Office REIT Inc.’s (CIO) raw stochastic average was set at 28.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.93. However, in the short run, City Office REIT Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.59. Second resistance stands at $9.79. The third major resistance level sits at $10.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.69. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.49.

City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: CIO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 361.41 million has total of 39,719K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 164,040 K in contrast with the sum of 484,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 45,520 K and last quarter income was 1,990 K.