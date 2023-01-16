No matter how cynical the overall market is, Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) performance over the last week is recorded 35.14%

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $1.66, up 20.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.025 and dropped to $1.56 before settling in for the closing price of $1.66. Over the past 52 weeks, REKR has traded in a range of $0.56-$6.17.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -3.50%. With a float of $47.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.48 million.

The firm has a total of 249 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.52, operating margin of -218.38, and the pretax margin is -213.00.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Rekor Systems Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 38.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 523,804. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 243,902 shares at a rate of $2.15, taking the stock ownership to the 6,089,591 shares.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.26) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -187.33 while generating a return on equity of -40.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rekor Systems Inc.’s (REKR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rekor Systems Inc., REKR], we can find that recorded value of 0.65 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Rekor Systems Inc.’s (REKR) raw stochastic average was set at 98.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 251.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 154.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.33. The third major resistance level sits at $2.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.23.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 90.20 million has total of 53,590K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,290 K in contrast with the sum of -26,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,430 K and last quarter income was -48,090 K.