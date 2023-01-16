No matter how cynical the overall market is, Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) performance over the last week is recorded 13.38%

On January 13, 2023, Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX: SBEV) opened at $0.85, higher 14.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.95 and dropped to $0.84 before settling in for the closing price of $0.80. Price fluctuations for SBEV have ranged from $0.75 to $5.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 62.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 2.10% at the time writing. With a float of $27.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.36 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 21 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Beverages – Brewers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Splash Beverage Group Inc. is 31.40%, while institutional ownership is 5.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 5,050. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $1.68, taking the stock ownership to the 1,327,070 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s CEO and Chairman bought 1,000 for $1.83, making the entire transaction worth $1,827. This insider now owns 1,324,070 shares in total.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX: SBEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65 and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.28 million, its volume of 0.22 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Splash Beverage Group Inc.’s (SBEV) raw stochastic average was set at 11.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9787, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8687. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9669 in the near term. At $1.0155, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0814. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8524, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7865. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7379.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX: SBEV) Key Stats

There are currently 39,947K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 32.12 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,320 K according to its annual income of -29,050 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,870 K and its income totaled -5,140 K.