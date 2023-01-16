Now that Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s volume has hit 0.11 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) stock priced at $0.2457, up 9.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.28 and dropped to $0.2457 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. YVR’s price has ranged from $0.17 to $1.25 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -8.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -82.60%. With a float of $14.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.31 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 26 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -365.48, operating margin of -800.69, and the pretax margin is -1665.45.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Liquid Media Group Ltd. is 21.60%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -1664.44 while generating a return on equity of -177.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -82.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80

Technical Analysis of Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR)

The latest stats from [Liquid Media Group Ltd., YVR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.11 million was inferior to 0.14 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s (YVR) raw stochastic average was set at 25.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2330, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3839. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2836. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2989. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3179. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2493, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2303. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2150.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.70 million, the company has a total of 19,199K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 770 K while annual income is -12,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,530 K while its latest quarter income was -1,420 K.