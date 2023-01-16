Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) average volume reaches $713.49K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On January 13, 2023, Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) opened at $54.98, higher 2.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.35 and dropped to $54.97 before settling in for the closing price of $55.48. Price fluctuations for OMCL have ranged from $46.11 to $168.18 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 10.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 120.60% at the time writing. With a float of $44.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.44 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.03, operating margin of +9.03, and the pretax margin is +5.83.

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 27, was worth 45,625. In this transaction EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER of this company sold 945 shares at a rate of $48.28, taking the stock ownership to the 29,788 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER sold 4,436 for $47.79, making the entire transaction worth $211,990. This insider now owns 30,733 shares in total.

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.85) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +6.88 while generating a return on equity of 7.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.20% during the next five years compared to 43.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Omnicell Inc. (OMCL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 238.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Omnicell Inc. (OMCL)

Looking closely at Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.39 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.22.

During the past 100 days, Omnicell Inc.’s (OMCL) raw stochastic average was set at 16.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $91.85. However, in the short run, Omnicell Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $57.95. Second resistance stands at $58.84. The third major resistance level sits at $60.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $53.19.

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) Key Stats

There are currently 44,289K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.48 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,132 M according to its annual income of 77,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 348,060 K and its income totaled 16,770 K.