Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) kicked off at the price of $0.46: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $0.439, up 4.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.46 and dropped to $0.43 before settling in for the closing price of $0.44. Over the past 52 weeks, OTMO has traded in a range of $0.20-$3.28.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -54.40%. With a float of $101.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.77 million.

The firm has a total of 128 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -149.51, operating margin of -2088.91, and the pretax margin is -1782.47.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is 28.08%, while institutional ownership is 48.80%.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -1795.36 while generating a return on equity of -23.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s (OTMO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32 and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Otonomo Technologies Ltd., OTMO], we can find that recorded value of 0.17 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s (OTMO) raw stochastic average was set at 74.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4064, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7849. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4700. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4800. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4200. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4100.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 61.90 million has total of 133,007K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,720 K in contrast with the sum of -30,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,970 K and last quarter income was -36,960 K.