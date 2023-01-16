Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) is expecting 16.94% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $135.26, down -0.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $135.525 and dropped to $134.12 before settling in for the closing price of $135.97. Over the past 52 weeks, PKG has traded in a range of $110.56-$168.50.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 82.30%. With a float of $91.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.80 million.

The firm has a total of 15200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.23, operating margin of +16.60, and the pretax margin is +14.34.

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of Packaging Corporation of America is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 97.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 2,212,107. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 13,800 shares at a rate of $160.30, taking the stock ownership to the 38,799 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $153.21, making the entire transaction worth $76,604. This insider now owns 2,725 shares in total.

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.81) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +10.80 while generating a return on equity of 24.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.16% during the next five years compared to 13.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Packaging Corporation of America’s (PKG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.98, a number that is poised to hit 2.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Packaging Corporation of America, PKG], we can find that recorded value of 0.56 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.65.

During the past 100 days, Packaging Corporation of America’s (PKG) raw stochastic average was set at 74.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $130.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $138.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $135.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $136.42. The third major resistance level sits at $137.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $134.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $133.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $133.10.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.58 billion has total of 92,534K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,730 M in contrast with the sum of 841,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,126 M and last quarter income was 262,500 K.