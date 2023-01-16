Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) posted a 4.34% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) stock priced at $22.83, up 2.88% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.805 and dropped to $22.83 before settling in for the closing price of $22.91. PARR’s price has ranged from $11.66 to $25.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 20.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 81.80%. With a float of $58.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.53 million.

The firm has a total of 1336 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 94.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 251,387. In this transaction Executive VP – Retail of this company sold 10,711 shares at a rate of $23.47, taking the stock ownership to the 62,486 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 03, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 2,158 for $23.37, making the entire transaction worth $50,432. This insider now owns 10,736 shares in total.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $3.31 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.80, a number that is poised to hit 1.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Par Pacific Holdings Inc., PARR], we can find that recorded value of 0.49 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s (PARR) raw stochastic average was set at 83.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.38. The third major resistance level sits at $24.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.02.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.38 billion, the company has a total of 60,318K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,710 M while annual income is -81,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,056 M while its latest quarter income was 267,400 K.