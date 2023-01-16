PCTEL Inc. (PCTI) last year’s performance of -9.52% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On January 13, 2023, PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: PCTI) opened at $4.84, higher 3.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.07 and dropped to $4.8072 before settling in for the closing price of $4.85. Price fluctuations for PCTI have ranged from $3.90 to $5.68 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 0.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -95.50% at the time writing. With a float of $15.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.17 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 304 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.86, operating margin of +1.30, and the pretax margin is +0.22.

PCTEL Inc. (PCTI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PCTEL Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 52.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 15,328. In this transaction VP & CHIEF SALES OFFICER of this company bought 3,200 shares at a rate of $4.79, taking the stock ownership to the 49,957 shares.

PCTEL Inc. (PCTI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +0.17 while generating a return on equity of 0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 15.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: PCTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PCTEL Inc. (PCTI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PCTEL Inc. (PCTI)

Looking closely at PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: PCTI), its last 5-days average volume was 50560.0, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 43889.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, PCTEL Inc.’s (PCTI) raw stochastic average was set at 61.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.49. However, in the short run, PCTEL Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.14. Second resistance stands at $5.24. The third major resistance level sits at $5.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.61.

PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: PCTI) Key Stats

There are currently 18,774K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 91.12 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 87,810 K according to its annual income of 150 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 25,990 K and its income totaled 1,970 K.