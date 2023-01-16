Search
Sana Meer
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) average volume reaches $297.06K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Analyst Insights

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE: TLK) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $24.77, down -0.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.94 and dropped to $24.695 before settling in for the closing price of $25.08. Over the past 52 weeks, TLK has traded in a range of $23.02-$33.21.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 4.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 18.20%. With a float of $980.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $990.62 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 23756 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.24, operating margin of +31.20, and the pretax margin is +30.50.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is 52.50%, while institutional ownership is 3.90%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +17.29 while generating a return on equity of 22.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.40% during the next five years compared to 5.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE: TLK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s (TLK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.64

Technical Analysis of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.33 million, its volume of 0.3 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s (TLK) raw stochastic average was set at 21.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.00 in the near term. At $25.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.51.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE: TLK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 24.70 billion has total of 900,620K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,048 M in contrast with the sum of 1,746 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,582 M and last quarter income was 228,970 K.

