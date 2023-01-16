Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) with a beta value of 0.23 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on January 13, 2023, with Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) stock priced at $0.4001, up 4.92% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.435 and dropped to $0.3941 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. PT’s price has ranged from $0.25 to $7.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 25.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 65.70%. With a float of $6.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.57 million.

The firm has a total of 124 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.41, operating margin of -39.05, and the pretax margin is -58.85.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited is 6.88%, while institutional ownership is 1.80%.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -58.72.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.82

Technical Analysis of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, PT], we can find that recorded value of 0.13 million was better than the volume posted last year of 83356.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s (PT) raw stochastic average was set at 18.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 232.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4349, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2389. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4385. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4572. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4794. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3976, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3754. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3567.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.40 million, the company has a total of 8,677K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,270 K while annual income is -2,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 508,958 K while its latest quarter income was -1,021 M.