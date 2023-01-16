Search
Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) is 1.10% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

January 13, 2023, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) trading session started at the price of $2.91, that was 3.56% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.09 and dropped to $2.91 before settling in for the closing price of $2.88. A 52-week range for PPSI has been $2.33 – $8.47.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -28.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 28.50%. With a float of $2.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.77 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 91 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.02, operating margin of -21.09, and the pretax margin is -11.92.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. is 75.11%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 27,280. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.73, taking the stock ownership to the 1,900,859 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 2,500 for $3.34, making the entire transaction worth $8,348. This insider now owns 1,890,859 shares in total.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.08) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -11.83 while generating a return on equity of -12.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to -28.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI)

The latest stats from [Pioneer Power Solutions Inc., PPSI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 49600.0 was superior to 37433.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s (PPSI) raw stochastic average was set at 30.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.17. The third major resistance level sits at $3.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.81. The third support level lies at $2.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) Key Stats

There are 9,642K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 27.80 million. As of now, sales total 18,310 K while income totals -2,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 6,250 K while its last quarter net income were -1,310 K.

