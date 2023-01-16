Quantum Corporation (QMCO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 41.07% last month.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) kicked off on January 13, 2023, at the price of $1.43, up 7.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.60 and dropped to $1.43 before settling in for the closing price of $1.47. Over the past 52 weeks, QMCO has traded in a range of $1.00-$5.67.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -5.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 33.70%. With a float of $99.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.84 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 905 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.44, operating margin of -3.48, and the pretax margin is -8.30.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Quantum Corporation is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 02, was worth 1,200. In this transaction SVP Chief Admin Ofcr & Secy of this company sold 863 shares at a rate of $1.39, taking the stock ownership to the 274,961 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 11, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,370 for $1.15, making the entire transaction worth $2,726. This insider now owns 201,553 shares in total.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -8.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -50.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Quantum Corporation’s (QMCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quantum Corporation (QMCO)

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.17 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Quantum Corporation’s (QMCO) raw stochastic average was set at 76.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2490, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5706. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6433 in the near term. At $1.7067, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3667. The third support level lies at $1.3033 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 152.60 million has total of 103,840K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 372,830 K in contrast with the sum of -32,280 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 99,140 K and last quarter income was -11,940 K.